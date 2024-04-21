Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,110 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 5.42% of American Woodmark worth $82,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $90.20 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark



American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

