Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $43.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

