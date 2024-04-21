Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,349,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,350,000 after buying an additional 646,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

