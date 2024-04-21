Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

