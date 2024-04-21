The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Trade Desk by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 524,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

