Jessica Warren Sells 276,113 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Warren sold 276,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $847,666.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,629,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,410.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jessica Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Jessica Warren sold 253,815 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $758,906.85.

On Thursday, March 7th, Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $75,569.76.

Honest Stock Down 1.0 %

HNST stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $294.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Honest had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. Equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Honest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Honest by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

