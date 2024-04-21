Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.43 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maximus

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.