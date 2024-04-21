Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

