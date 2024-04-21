Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.