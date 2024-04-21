Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 156.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.