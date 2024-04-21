Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Yahoo Finance reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of SLB opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.