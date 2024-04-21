SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,478 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 243.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WTI opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.52. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

