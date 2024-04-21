Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $53.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

