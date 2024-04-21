WPP (LON:WPP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 890 ($11.08) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.52).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39,000.00%.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
