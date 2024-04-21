Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $269.78 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $495.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.43.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

