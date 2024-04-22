2,610 Shares in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter worth about $193,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

