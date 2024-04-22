Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 13,109 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $67.31.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

