Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after buying an additional 3,405,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 332,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

