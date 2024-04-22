Strs Ohio Has $1.39 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after buying an additional 681,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,812 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $110.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

