Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 169,864 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,864 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.49% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIM. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 200,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 216.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 128,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

