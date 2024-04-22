Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,798,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $174.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

