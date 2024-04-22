Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRI. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enviri Stock Performance
NYSE NVRI opened at $8.20 on Monday. Enviri Co. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $654.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.