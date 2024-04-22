Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRI. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Performance

NYSE NVRI opened at $8.20 on Monday. Enviri Co. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $654.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.