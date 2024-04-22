AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,861 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

