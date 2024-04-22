Carmel Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $119.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

