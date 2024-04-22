Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after buying an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $338.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

