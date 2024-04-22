Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires Shares of 10,475 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

PHG stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $24.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

