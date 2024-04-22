Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys Shares of 1,132 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $182.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.31. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

