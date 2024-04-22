Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys Shares of 4,920 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,131. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

