Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys Shares of 5,640 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

HALO stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

