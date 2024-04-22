Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys Shares of 7,925 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

