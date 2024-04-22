Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $247,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $93.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 207.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

