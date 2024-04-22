Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Visa comprises 1.7% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 153,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $269.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.35.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.