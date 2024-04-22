Cwm LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

