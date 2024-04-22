Cwm LLC Purchases 1,976 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.