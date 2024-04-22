Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,614,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

