Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,205 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $129.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $133.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

