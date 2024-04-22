EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 17,379 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,656,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.46 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

