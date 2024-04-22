EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Celsius by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $69.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 908,742 shares of company stock valued at $54,790,179. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

