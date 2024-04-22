EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $290,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 511,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

