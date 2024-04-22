General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Boosted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $148.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.74. The company has a market cap of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $158.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.