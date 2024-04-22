HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.64 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$1.01 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.57 and a 1 year high of C$1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$131.63 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.98.

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.