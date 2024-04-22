Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Booking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Booking by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,414.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,571.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3,371.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

