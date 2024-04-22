Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 30,700 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AMC Networks worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMC Networks by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $475.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks



AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

