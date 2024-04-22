Insider Selling: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Senior Officer Sells 356,160 Shares of Stock

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$217,257.60.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
ShaMaran Petroleum stock opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
