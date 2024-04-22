Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $185.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.83 and its 200-day moving average is $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

