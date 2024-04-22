Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 205,463 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 205,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Envista by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

NYSE NVST opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. William Blair lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

