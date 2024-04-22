Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Natera were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA stock opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $98.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,984 shares of company stock worth $36,295,674. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

