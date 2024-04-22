Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 232,895 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MITT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE MITT opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

