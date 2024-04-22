OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,218 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.48.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.