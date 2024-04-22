Raymond James & Associates Invests $953,000 in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $29.56 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 422.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $321,155.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

